Tunisian police arrest lawyer critical of president

A demonstrator gestures during a protest in Tunis, Tunisia, May 12 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI
Tunis — Tunisian police stormed the building of the Deanship of Lawyers on Saturday and arrested Sonia Dahmani, a lawyer known for her fierce criticism of President Kais Saied, and then arrested two journalists who witnessed the confrontation, a journalists' syndicate said.
Two IFM radio journalists, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaiss, were arrested, an official in the country’s main journalists’ syndicate said. The incident was the latest in a series of arrests and investigations targeting activists, journalists and civil society groups critical of Saied and the government.
The move reinforces opponents’ fears of an increasingly authoritarian government ahead of presidential elections expected later this year.
Dahmani was arrested after she said on a television programme that Tunisia was a country where life was not pleasant. She was commenting on a speech by Saied, who said there was a conspiracy to push thousands of undocumented migrants from Sub-Saharan countries to stay in Tunisia.
Dahmani was called before a judge on Wednesday on suspicion of spreading rumours and attacking public security after her comments, but she asked for postponement of the investigation. The judge rejected her request.
Dozens of lawyers took to the streets in protest on Saturday night, carrying banners reading “Our profession will not kneel” and “We will continue the struggle”.
Saied came to power in free elections in 2019. Two years later he seized additional powers when he shut down the elected parliament and moved to rule by decree before assuming authority over the judiciary.
Since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the country has won more press freedoms and is considered one of the more open media environments in the Arab world. Politicians, journalists and unions, however, say that freedom of the press faces a serious threat under the rule of Saied.
The president rejected the accusations and said he would not become a dictator.
Tunisian police arrest lawyer critical of president
Tunis — Tunisian police stormed the building of the Deanship of Lawyers on Saturday and arrested Sonia Dahmani, a lawyer known for her fierce criticism of President Kais Saied, and then arrested two journalists who witnessed the confrontation, a journalists' syndicate said.
Two IFM radio journalists, Mourad Zghidi and Borhen Bsaiss, were arrested, an official in the country’s main journalists’ syndicate said. The incident was the latest in a series of arrests and investigations targeting activists, journalists and civil society groups critical of Saied and the government.
The move reinforces opponents’ fears of an increasingly authoritarian government ahead of presidential elections expected later this year.
Dahmani was arrested after she said on a television programme that Tunisia was a country where life was not pleasant. She was commenting on a speech by Saied, who said there was a conspiracy to push thousands of undocumented migrants from Sub-Saharan countries to stay in Tunisia.
Dahmani was called before a judge on Wednesday on suspicion of spreading rumours and attacking public security after her comments, but she asked for postponement of the investigation. The judge rejected her request.
Dozens of lawyers took to the streets in protest on Saturday night, carrying banners reading “Our profession will not kneel” and “We will continue the struggle”.
Saied came to power in free elections in 2019. Two years later he seized additional powers when he shut down the elected parliament and moved to rule by decree before assuming authority over the judiciary.
Since Tunisia’s 2011 revolution, the country has won more press freedoms and is considered one of the more open media environments in the Arab world. Politicians, journalists and unions, however, say that freedom of the press faces a serious threat under the rule of Saied.
The president rejected the accusations and said he would not become a dictator.
Reuters
Gunmen abduct more than 100 Nigerian villagers
Firms not using new official currency, the Zimbabwe Gold, to be fined
More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014
Somalia asks UN advisory mission to leave
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
More than 63,000 people have died or disappeared on migration routes since 2014
Italy’s Meloni seeks new partnership with Africa
Heat is on Tunisia amid record IMF delay over lack of reforms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.