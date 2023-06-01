LETTER: ANC out of touch with SA’s dismay at Russian aggression

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
I’m increasingly amazed at just how out of touch with common sentiment the ANC actually is. Just how many responsible and informed South Africans do not find themselves appalled by the destruction and aggression Russia has visited upon Ukraine? How many of us think Vladimir Putin is anything other than a warlord and is possibly unhinged? Yet our leaders risk everything economically by siding with this crooked regime of thugs and murderers.
Being the friendly people we South Africans are, let’s set up a Facebook and Instagram address called “Warm South African Welcome” to allow us to track and share Putin’s movements should he visit later in the year, and show the world’s media SA’s official view on Russia is not shared by the majority.
With numbers, banners and signage, let us be present at every location Putin visits to demonstrate our true feelings. Hopefully, world leaders will believe, as I do, that the age of ANC rule is coming to a close, and soon we may again take our place among the world's modern, respected and peace-loving countries.
Michael HookParktown North
