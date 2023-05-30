Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC conflates its interests with those of the country

SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for

30 May 2023 - 18:08
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: BLOOMBERG

It is common cause that the ANC developed a strong relationship with Russia for decades before it took power. It is therefore easy to understand that the ANC wants to continue with the preferred relationship. 

Where the ANC gets itself into trouble is when it conflates the interests of the ANC with those of the country. It has done this with such consistency since 1994 — its stance on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is but the latest example — that it raises the question whether it has made the conversion from a liberation party to a political party. 

The facts are incontestable: Vladimir Putin has launched an unlawful invasion of a sovereign nation, and in the process has committed horrendous war crimes. It should not be difficult to understand the difference between right and wrong in this situation. Any country, or even an individual, puts itself on the wrong side of history by pandering to Putin.

SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as signing up to what Putin stands for — to destroy democracies in favour of autocracies and dictatorship; that it is legitimate to invade sovereign countries to re-establish historical boundaries by force; and personal self-interest can override the best interests of a country. 

The ANC is entitled to make its own relationships. But, as the governing party, where the fiduciary duty is to further the best interests of the people of SA, it should not conduct itself in a partisan way that is an international embarrassment and jeopardises existing long-standing relationships. 

Countries last forever, parties only until the next election. As such, the assets of the country belong to the people, not to the governing party. The governing party is the “custodian”, not the shareholder.

Custodians have fiduciary duties because they are temporary curators of the wealth of others, in this case the people of SA, who own the asset. Eskom, for example is not owned by the ANC, but by South Africans. Shareholders have very limited fiduciary duties. So when we hear the ANC repeatedly talking about shareholding they are legally wrong.

Political leaders have fiduciary duties that make such custodians legally accountable, with consequences if they fail in those duties. They are not immune, as they appear to believe.

Nic Frangos 
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EVE FAIRBANKS: For a whistle-blower, De Ruyter ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Where will South Africans go if NHI ruins ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Chicken industry on its knees as state ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Turkey’s Erdoğan shows Ramaphosa how
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA

National

LETTER: SA should at least practise its nonalignment preaching

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.