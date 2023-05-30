LETTER: ANC conflates its interests with those of the country

JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Estimated R42bn required annually to upgrade and maintain schools nationally requires far more contributions from provincial authorities, senior basic education official says
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
The meteoric rise in Nvidia shares has pushed its valuation past its peers and prompted analysts to raise their price targets on the stock
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
One-off match against Ireland starts on Thursday before the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on June 16
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
It is common cause that the ANC developed a strong relationship with Russia for decades before it took power. It is therefore easy to understand that the ANC wants to continue with the preferred relationship.
Where the ANC gets itself into trouble is when it conflates the interests of the ANC with those of the country. It has done this with such consistency since 1994 — its stance on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is but the latest example — that it raises the question whether it has made the conversion from a liberation party to a political party.
The facts are incontestable: Vladimir Putin has launched an unlawful invasion of a sovereign nation, and in the process has committed horrendous war crimes. It should not be difficult to understand the difference between right and wrong in this situation. Any country, or even an individual, puts itself on the wrong side of history by pandering to Putin.
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as signing up to what Putin stands for — to destroy democracies in favour of autocracies and dictatorship; that it is legitimate to invade sovereign countries to re-establish historical boundaries by force; and personal self-interest can override the best interests of a country.
The ANC is entitled to make its own relationships. But, as the governing party, where the fiduciary duty is to further the best interests of the people of SA, it should not conduct itself in a partisan way that is an international embarrassment and jeopardises existing long-standing relationships.
Countries last forever, parties only until the next election. As such, the assets of the country belong to the people, not to the governing party. The governing party is the “custodian”, not the shareholder.
Custodians have fiduciary duties because they are temporary curators of the wealth of others, in this case the people of SA, who own the asset. Eskom, for example is not owned by the ANC, but by South Africans. Shareholders have very limited fiduciary duties. So when we hear the ANC repeatedly talking about shareholding they are legally wrong.
Political leaders have fiduciary duties that make such custodians legally accountable, with consequences if they fail in those duties. They are not immune, as they appear to believe.
Nic Frangos Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ANC conflates its interests with those of the country
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
It is common cause that the ANC developed a strong relationship with Russia for decades before it took power. It is therefore easy to understand that the ANC wants to continue with the preferred relationship.
Where the ANC gets itself into trouble is when it conflates the interests of the ANC with those of the country. It has done this with such consistency since 1994 — its stance on Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is but the latest example — that it raises the question whether it has made the conversion from a liberation party to a political party.
The facts are incontestable: Vladimir Putin has launched an unlawful invasion of a sovereign nation, and in the process has committed horrendous war crimes. It should not be difficult to understand the difference between right and wrong in this situation. Any country, or even an individual, puts itself on the wrong side of history by pandering to Putin.
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as signing up to what Putin stands for — to destroy democracies in favour of autocracies and dictatorship; that it is legitimate to invade sovereign countries to re-establish historical boundaries by force; and personal self-interest can override the best interests of a country.
The ANC is entitled to make its own relationships. But, as the governing party, where the fiduciary duty is to further the best interests of the people of SA, it should not conduct itself in a partisan way that is an international embarrassment and jeopardises existing long-standing relationships.
Countries last forever, parties only until the next election. As such, the assets of the country belong to the people, not to the governing party. The governing party is the “custodian”, not the shareholder.
Custodians have fiduciary duties because they are temporary curators of the wealth of others, in this case the people of SA, who own the asset. Eskom, for example is not owned by the ANC, but by South Africans. Shareholders have very limited fiduciary duties. So when we hear the ANC repeatedly talking about shareholding they are legally wrong.
Political leaders have fiduciary duties that make such custodians legally accountable, with consequences if they fail in those duties. They are not immune, as they appear to believe.
Nic Frangos
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
LETTER: SA should at least practise its nonalignment preaching
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.