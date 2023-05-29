Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
SA has declared diplomatic immunity for attendees of both the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in SA starting on Thursday and the Brics annual summit to be held in SA in August, potentially opening the door for the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA is set to host its summit in Johannesburg at which Putin’s attendance is uncertain after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA would be compelled to detain the Russian leader...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
SA has declared diplomatic immunity for attendees of both the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in SA starting on Thursday and the Brics annual summit to be held in SA in August, potentially opening the door for the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA is set to host its summit in Johannesburg at which Putin’s attendance is uncertain after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA would be compelled to detain the Russian leader...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.