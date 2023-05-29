National

Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA

The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco

29 May 2023 - 22:52 Thando Maeko and Linda Ensor

SA has declared diplomatic immunity for attendees of both the Brics foreign ministers’ meeting in SA starting on Thursday and the Brics annual summit to be held in SA in August, potentially opening the door for the attendance of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA is set to host its summit in Johannesburg at which Putin’s attendance is uncertain after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest. As a signatory to the Rome Statute, SA would be compelled to detain the Russian leader...

