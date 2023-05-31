Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Thursday, June 1 2023
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The continent’s renewable resources could make it a global powerhouse as global warming bites
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
SA has issued blanket diplomatic immunity to all leaders attending the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in August. But the International Criminal Court (ICC) has a warrant of arrest out against Russian President Vladimir Putin, so SA is compelled to arrest him. The ICC has stated it expects SA to abide by its obligations under the Rome Statute. To unpack this in detail Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Why SA’s failure to nuance its Russia stance is an own goal
Business Day TV talks to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
SA has issued blanket diplomatic immunity to all leaders attending the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in August. But the International Criminal Court (ICC) has a warrant of arrest out against Russian President Vladimir Putin, so SA is compelled to arrest him. The ICC has stated it expects SA to abide by its obligations under the Rome Statute. To unpack this in detail Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.