WATCH: Why SA’s failure to nuance its Russia stance is an own goal

31 May 2023 - 16:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31 2023. Picture: SPUTNIK/GRAVRILL GRIGOROV/REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting in Moscow, Russia, May 31 2023. Picture: SPUTNIK/GRAVRILL GRIGOROV/REUTERS

SA has issued blanket diplomatic immunity to all leaders attending the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) summit in August. But the International Criminal Court (ICC) has a warrant of arrest out against Russian President Vladimir Putin, so SA is compelled to arrest him. The ICC has stated it expects SA to abide by its obligations under the Rome Statute. To unpack this in detail Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe.

