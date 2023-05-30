Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rises
But the road is long, with many a winding turn
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Asset manager allocates 36.9% of its global emerging markets fund to China followed by Taiwan (8.4%), Mexico (8.3%) and India (7.5%)
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
Graaff-Reinet was the setting for the forgotten Battle of Paardenfontein
In 2006, as it became increasingly clear that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Thabo Mbeki shook George W Bush’s hand in the Oval Office. The following year, as the international press began to accept that hell had been unleashed on Iraqi civilians based on a lie, Mbeki hosted Tony Blair in Pretoria.
It was appalling to watch Jacob Zuma roll out his gravy-smeared red carpet for genocidaire Omar al-Bashir, and Cyril Ramaphosa’s refusal to condemn Russia’s imperial war in Ukraine has been pitiful, but the fact remains that the ANC has a long tradition of maintaining cordial relations with states it believes are acting illegally or even barbarously, and not just those in the anti-Western bloc. ..
TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting it all on red
You don’t tell your most lucrative source of income to go to hell until you’ve got an alternative income stream lined up
