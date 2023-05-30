Opinion / Columnists

TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting it all on red

You don’t tell your most lucrative source of income to go to hell until you’ve got an alternative income stream lined up

30 May 2023 - 05:00

In 2006, as it became increasingly clear that there were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, Thabo Mbeki shook George W Bush’s hand in the Oval Office. The following year, as the international press began to accept that hell had been unleashed on Iraqi civilians based on a lie, Mbeki hosted Tony Blair in Pretoria. 

It was appalling to watch Jacob Zuma roll out his gravy-smeared red carpet for genocidaire Omar al-Bashir, and Cyril Ramaphosa’s refusal to condemn Russia’s imperial war in Ukraine has been pitiful, but the fact remains that the ANC has a long tradition of maintaining cordial relations with states it believes are acting illegally or even barbarously, and not just those in the anti-Western bloc. ..

