JSE reverses course and the rand takes another hammering after the government grants diplomatic immunity to Brics summit attendees
SA’s foreign policy position roiled the market on Tuesday, sending the rand to a fresh record low after the International Criminal Court (ICC) confirmed Pretoria has to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he shows up for the Brics summit in August.
Already the worst performing emerging market currency this month, the rand weakened as much as 1% to R19.86 to the dollar after the government laid down a plan to host Putin. The Russian leader has a warrant of arrest over his head for his alleged role in the kidnapping of children in the war on Ukraine...
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine
