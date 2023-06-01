LETTER: Portrayal of West Bank’s water regime is false

Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
One of the popular allegations made against the Jewish state is that Israel limits Palestinians’ access to water (“Palestinians urgently need clean water,” May 29). This allegation is based on a manipulation of history, a misleading portrayal of the West Bank’s water regime.
Following the Six-Day War in 1967 the Israeli Civil Administration moved to improve the West Bank water system by upgrading pipelines. Due to this, the Palestinian water supply nearly doubled. In 1995, the Oslo II agreement resulted in a detailed accord — the Water Agreement. Israel promised to deliver a certain amount of water to local Palestinians annually. The remainder of the Palestinians’ water needs were to be fulfilled by the Palestinian Authority.
Since then Israel has exceeded in its obligations and the majority of water wells in the West Bank are owned and operated by Palestinians. So what accounts for the water shortages? The main fault lies with the Palestinian Water Authority (PWA), which is tasked with managing the Palestinians’ water supply. This includes a lack of infrastructure maintenance, which causes a 33% loss of water due to leaks and theft, as well as wasteful water usage.
Palestinian agriculture uses 100% potable water (reducing the drinking water available to locals) and uses outdated farming techniques that lead to over-watered crops. In addition, the PWA was unable to wrest control over water resources in certain Palestinian municipalities from local authorities, which led to the decentralisation of their water system and rampant theft. Thus, when Palestinians suffer from water shortages it is due to the ineptness of the PWA.
It should also be noted that while the Palestinian Authority has access to the largely untapped waters of its eastern aquifer, it has failed to properly drill for it, while 65% of Palestinian waste water is released back into the environment untreated, polluting their water sources as well as Israeli waterways.
Local authorities in Gaza gained complete control over their water sector in 2005. However, under the control of Hamas, the water system has become neglected, losing 40% of its water due to leaks and theft as well as the seepage of saline into the water supply. Hamas has also misappropriated materials intended for the water infrastructure (such as pipes) for terror purposes.
Gaza’s Palestinian rulers bear sole responsibility for Gaza’s water, except for a negligible amount Israel is obligated to provide, which it doubled in 2018.
Chaim LaxEditor of Honest Reporting
LETTER: Portrayal of West Bank’s water regime is false
Under the control of Hamas, the water system has been neglected, losing 40% of its water to theft and leaks and the seepage of saline into the water supply
