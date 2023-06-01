Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
Thursday, June 1 2023
High-powered delegation to make case ‘directly and openly’ as SA aims to ease strained relations with international trading partners
Opposition parties decry the lack of action against Mzimuni Ngiba, who has received a salary while in jail for the past year
Business rescue practitioners Metis Advisory have unveiled a plan to save SA’s largest sugar producer
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The continent’s renewable resources could make it a global powerhouse as global warming bites
The fifth seed looked back to his best against Carballes Baena, while the Kosovo Olympic authorities asked for disciplinary steps
Astonishing new book on watershed in how humans are brought to life
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Mbalula’s pocket guide to Putin
Ramaphosa envoys to explain SA’s stance on Russia to G7 countries
EDITORIAL: Russia arms scandal probe has whiff of a sham
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting it all on red
HILARY JOFFE: SA’s failure to nuance its stance on Russia is scary
