President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to send a team of ministers as envoys to Group of Seven (G7) countries to explain SA’s non-aligned position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is a sign of the government’s concern that its position is either misunderstood or not accepted by these countries, political commentators said on Thursday.
In his speech on the presidency’s vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced that the envoys would include international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, finance minister Enoch Godongwana and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni...
State is worried about G7’s response to SA’s stance on Russia, say analysts
President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to send ministerial envoys to G7 countries to explain SA's nonaligned position on the Russia-Ukraine war
President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to send a team of ministers as envoys to Group of Seven (G7) countries to explain SA's non-aligned position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is a sign of the government's concern that its position is either misunderstood or not accepted by these countries, political commentators said on Thursday.
In his speech on the presidency's vote in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced that the envoys would include international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel, finance minister Enoch Godongwana and minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni...
