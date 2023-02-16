Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Whatever your view on outspoken businessman Rob Hersov, he has made a number of valid points concerning the collusion of big business with the ANC and its failing government. The media have a crucial role in calling big business out on this collusion.
SA is hurtling towards a sovereign debt crisis, and ironically big business is lubricating the downward slide by propping up the ANC, which is evidently an unqualified failure.
What do the heads of big business have to say about their collusion? Why persist in bankrolling the ANC when the outcome will inevitably be similar to the fate suffered by Greece and Venezuela, among others.
Surely that is simply idiotic?
Leon Breytenbach
LETTER: Call out this collusion
