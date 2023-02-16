Companies

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Naked’s push to raise capital in a downturn

The company, which uses AI to insure cars, homes and other valuables, says it raised about R304m in a Series B funding round

16 February 2023 - 16:45 Mudiwa Gavaza
Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Raising new funds for an insurance technology platform is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance, the artificial intelligence (AI)-based insurance platform.

The company, which uses AI to insure cars, homes and other valuables, says it raised $17m (about R304m) in a Series B funding round.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

In addition to Thomson, Naked’s founding team includes Ernest North and Sumarie Greybe. All three are actuaries, with each having worked in the insurance industry for more than a decade.

Thomson talks about the company’s growth over time and the need to raise new capital. 

He talks specifically about the rationale to get funding from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and German Development Finance Institution; plans for growth; what it takes to raise capital in the current environment; and how the business has been performing. 

Digital insurance start-up Naked secures R306m

Backing from the IFC and DEG in the local firm’s latest funding round places it in a good position to explore opportunities offshore
Companies
1 day ago

Guardrisk woos insurtech start-ups with new platform

Momentum Metropolitan unit’s LAUNCHPAD will offer financial and other support to budding businesses focusing on those whose products can be scaled up
Companies
2 hours ago

Santam expects full-year profits to drop by up to 37%

SA’s largest short-term insurer affected by a drop in underwriting and investment income
Companies
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Spar and BEE retailers close to resolving dispute
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Amplats a stock market laggard during Viljoen’s ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Red-hot coal prices light up Glencore’s profit
Companies / Mining
4.
Daniel Mminele to pursue his green interests at ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cable thieves could cause areas to be cut off ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.