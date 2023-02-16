Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Raising new funds for an insurance technology platform is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Alex Thomson, co-founder of Naked Insurance, the artificial intelligence (AI)-based insurance platform.
The company, which uses AI to insure cars, homes and other valuables, says it raised $17m (about R304m) in a Series B funding round.
In addition to Thomson, Naked’s founding team includes Ernest North and Sumarie Greybe. All three are actuaries, with each having worked in the insurance industry for more than a decade.
Thomson talks about the company’s growth over time and the need to raise new capital.
He talks specifically about the rationale to get funding from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) and German Development Finance Institution; plans for growth; what it takes to raise capital in the current environment; and how the business has been performing.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Naked’s push to raise capital in a downturn
The company, which uses AI to insure cars, homes and other valuables, says it raised about R304m in a Series B funding round
