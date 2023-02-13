Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
A wandering albatross shared a chilling recollection with me after the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) that was enough to straighten any back to what is potentially coming down the pipe.
My albatross was one of about 3,000 protesters participating at an Electricity Action Campaign event near Cape Town’s city hall, where parliament sat for the Sona. These mostly civic organisations had gathered to add their voices to the chorus of discontent over SA’s 15 years of load-shedding but as they had to stay about 1.5km away from the city hall because of “gathering” regulations, the planned march was called off...
MICHAEL AVERY: State of disaster raises red flags over polls and quelling protests
Move to suppress unrest raises constitutional questions and the possibility of next year’s elections being imperilled
