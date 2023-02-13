Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: State of disaster raises red flags over polls and quelling protests

Move to suppress unrest raises constitutional questions and the possibility of next year’s elections being imperilled

13 February 2023 - 05:03

A wandering albatross shared a chilling recollection with me after the president’s state of the nation address (Sona) that was enough to straighten any back to what is potentially coming down the pipe.

My albatross was one of about 3,000 protesters participating at an Electricity Action Campaign event near Cape Town’s city hall, where parliament sat for the Sona. These mostly civic organisations had gathered to add their voices to the chorus of discontent over SA’s 15 years of load-shedding but as they had to stay about 1.5km away from the city hall because of “gathering” regulations, the planned march was called off...

