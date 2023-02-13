Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: General election 2024 looms with no riskless choices

Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual

13 February 2023 - 05:03 PETER ATTARD MONTALTO

The Groundhog Day of hope and resilience phraseology in the political economy lexicon is depressing enough, but there is also some truth to it. SA has ticked over for this long since 1994 on a surplus of hope and resilience and a deficit of reform and implementation. 

As I sit writing this in the painfully pleasant surroundings of Cape Town’s Vineyard hotel, the future as status quo can seem very comfortable. Anyone making decisions over SA’s future in such surroundings might be tempted with the status quo. The downside risks are there but not quite close enough to panic or take risks on solutions to course correct...

