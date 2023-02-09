Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Scorched earth policy

Based on past practice, the ANC will give in to unions’ unaffordable pay demands regardless of the economic consequences

09 February 2023 - 19:04
Unions are demanding a 10% wage increase, citing the rising cost of living.
Normal ANC practice is to cave in to union demands whenever elections loom (“State may hike public sector pay for votes”, February 6).

The ruling party now faces its worst-case scenario. Even its own research shows its support among voters could drop below 40%. The trade unions have traditionally delivered a large chunk of ANC voters and if the party loses Cosatu it could drop even as low as 35%. 

This is a picture too ghastly for the government to contemplate. It is clear that a public service wage increase of more than 3% isn’t affordable, yet it’s also clear that the unions won’t accept 3%. Something has to give, and obviously the ANC will do everything it can to avoid an ongoing dispute and the withdrawal of the Cosatu vote come the 2024 general election.

Speaking at the African Mining Indaba President Cyril Ramaphosa told business and unions to stop moaning. That is not going to have the desired effect. The only way out for an ANC government is to pay the unaffordable increase and accept that the only policy it’s left with is one of scorched earth.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via email

