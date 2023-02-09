LETTER: Scorched earth policy

Investors are hoping Sona will be a platform for Ramaphosa to announce firm measures to deal with the energy crisis
If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics as the DA with a black face, it is wrong
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is under intense pressure to provide urgent solutions
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Global factors help hammer full-year profit down 60% to R2.64bn
At 1.3%, the lender’s forecast is a whole percentage point higher than the Reserve Bank’s
Three-fifths of participants blame the ruling Zanu-PF for the country’s two-decade economic crisis
It doesn't get easier for new boss Dyche but Liverpool are a shadow of the team they were
The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Normal ANC practice is to cave in to union demands whenever elections loom (“State may hike public sector pay for votes”, February 6).
The ruling party now faces its worst-case scenario. Even its own research shows its support among voters could drop below 40%. The trade unions have traditionally delivered a large chunk of ANC voters and if the party loses Cosatu it could drop even as low as 35%.
This is a picture too ghastly for the government to contemplate. It is clear that a public service wage increase of more than 3% isn’t affordable, yet it’s also clear that the unions won’t accept 3%. Something has to give, and obviously the ANC will do everything it can to avoid an ongoing dispute and the withdrawal of the Cosatu vote come the 2024 general election.
Speaking at the African Mining Indaba President Cyril Ramaphosa told business and unions to stop moaning. That is not going to have the desired effect. The only way out for an ANC government is to pay the unaffordable increase and accept that the only policy it’s left with is one of scorched earth.
Michael Bagraim, MP
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Scorched earth policy
Based on past practice, the ANC will give in to unions’ unaffordable pay demands regardless of the economic consequences
Normal ANC practice is to cave in to union demands whenever elections loom (“State may hike public sector pay for votes”, February 6).
The ruling party now faces its worst-case scenario. Even its own research shows its support among voters could drop below 40%. The trade unions have traditionally delivered a large chunk of ANC voters and if the party loses Cosatu it could drop even as low as 35%.
This is a picture too ghastly for the government to contemplate. It is clear that a public service wage increase of more than 3% isn’t affordable, yet it’s also clear that the unions won’t accept 3%. Something has to give, and obviously the ANC will do everything it can to avoid an ongoing dispute and the withdrawal of the Cosatu vote come the 2024 general election.
Speaking at the African Mining Indaba President Cyril Ramaphosa told business and unions to stop moaning. That is not going to have the desired effect. The only way out for an ANC government is to pay the unaffordable increase and accept that the only policy it’s left with is one of scorched earth.
Michael Bagraim, MP
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Ramaphosa’s ANC unlikely to wean SA off unsustainable grants
BRYAN ROSTRON: The ANC and the art of waiting for something to turn up
Makro workers to start 10-day strike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cabinet reshuffle delayed until after state of the nation address
Taxi association says fuel price hike is killing business
Saftu accepted as member of Nedlac
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.