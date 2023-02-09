Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC squarely to blame for SA’s demise

Governing party has failed us with its obsolete ideology and race nationalism

09 February 2023 - 18:36
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Our government has failed us in the most spectacular way. It neither seems to care nor even know the true extent of its failure. The governing ANC, which elected the president, who in turn appointed the cabinet, stated in 1994 that it saw SA growing at 6% a year before inflation.

What happened? Let’s be conservative and compute where we'd be had we grown at 5% a year over the past 27 years. Had the economy been 100 at the start it would be 373 now. Did this happen?

The truth is shattering: the original 100 grew to only 187. Let this sink in: had we grown at 5% compounded, we’d be twice as wealthy as we are now. Our tax take would be at least twice the size it is. Our unemployment would be closer to 15% than the present 35%. We’d have been able to afford far better education. And we’d be on a roll to double our economy again, every 15 years.

Why did this not happen? Because of the obsolete ideology and race nationalism of the ANC. There were really no other impediments. We had global goodwill; a skilled and young workforce; plentiful mineral deposits; a great geographical location; and a relative absence of natural disasters.

No, we have no excuse for failing our people. But it’s pointless to cry over spilt milk. Let’s just not make the same mistake again.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

