MICHAEL MORRIS: South Africans united in their desire for better

There is a positive spin to research that shows most people want their children to live and study abroad

13 February 2023 - 05:05

On the face of it, it’s a failing country whose citizens, rich and poor — the poor more than the rich — would dearly want their children to find new lives abroad.

Fellow columnist Jonny Steinberg wrote about this last week (“Far from exploding, SA wishes it could deflate the balloon (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-02-10-jonny-steinberg-far-from-exploding-sa-wishes-it-could-deflate-the-balloon/)”, February 10), drawing on the same figures that I have in mind: a recent report from the Social Research Foundation (SRF), based on a 2022 telephonic survey of 3,200 randomly selected and representative registered voters (national margin of error: 1.7%)...

