MICHAEL MORRIS: South Africans united in their desire for better

Business Day TV spoke to Ashley Daswa from Sanlam Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
The only player to have won three World Cups also lived through a brutal 21-year military regime
The court judgment is expected to result in a sharp reduction in payouts
Unlike past elections, next year holds much more risk — and perhaps much more opportunity — than usual
MTN Nigeria unit deploys agents to boost adoption of mobile wallets using the old currency
Mixed reaction to proclamation of state of disaster and decision to appoint minister of electricity
Human resource executives admit they will rely on software and algorithms to reduce labour costs
Look at the big picture, Opec secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais tells Cairo conference
The French World Cup hosts are more likely to choke
To not feel exhausted you should move more and exercise
On the face of it, it’s a failing country whose citizens, rich and poor — the poor more than the rich — would dearly want their children to find new lives abroad.
Fellow columnist Jonny Steinberg wrote about this last week (“Far from exploding, SA wishes it could deflate the balloon (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-02-10-jonny-steinberg-far-from-exploding-sa-wishes-it-could-deflate-the-balloon/)”, February 10), drawing on the same figures that I have in mind: a recent report from the Social Research Foundation (SRF), based on a 2022 telephonic survey of 3,200 randomly selected and representative registered voters (national margin of error: 1.7%)...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL MORRIS: South Africans united in their desire for better
There is a positive spin to research that shows most people want their children to live and study abroad
On the face of it, it’s a failing country whose citizens, rich and poor — the poor more than the rich — would dearly want their children to find new lives abroad.
Fellow columnist Jonny Steinberg wrote about this last week (“Far from exploding, SA wishes it could deflate the balloon (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2023-02-10-jonny-steinberg-far-from-exploding-sa-wishes-it-could-deflate-the-balloon/)”, February 10), drawing on the same figures that I have in mind: a recent report from the Social Research Foundation (SRF), based on a 2022 telephonic survey of 3,200 randomly selected and representative registered voters (national margin of error: 1.7%)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.