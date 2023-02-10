Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Don’t blur state and party lines

10 February 2023 - 05:03
ANC flags line the streets in Naturena ahead of the ANC 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. File photo: THULANI MBELE
ANC flags line the streets in Naturena ahead of the ANC 55th national elective conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. File photo: THULANI MBELE

It is a common cause that the ANC is having deep financial problems. Routinely, staff have done the unthinkable: that is, march against the movement they love so much; service providers have taken the party to court over unpaid invoices; and the party is in trouble with the SA Revenue Service.

Sources — such as corporate donors — have dried up thanks, in part, to the new political party regime which requires greater transparency on how parties are funded, except for the stipend they get from parliament. The other reason for donors turning their backs on the ANC has been its disappointing service delivery record.

At the state capture commission, chaired by chief justice Raymond Zondo, South Africans heard how state-owned enterprises paid millions to sit with government ministers and ANC presidents, and how those appointed to ambassadorial positions were made to donate a fraction of their remuneration to the party.

So, as the ANC’s electoral decline chips away at the patronage largesse, the party has been forced to look at innovative ways to sustain itself pending finalisation of its attempt to change the party funding legislation, which was a curious own goal by Luthuli House.

As it tries to beef up its capacity and financing it, the party is treading perilously close to blurring the lines between the state and party. For example, a month after being elected to his position as secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula is still drawing a salary as transport minister. His Luthuli House job is a full-time role.

More concerning, on Monday, Maropene Ramokgopa, Mbalula’s second deputy, was sworn in as an MP alongside Paul Mashatile, who is certain to be appointed deputy president of SA.

Ramokgopa, a rising star in the ANC, is tipped to be appointed as a minister in Cyril Ramaphosa’s post-reshuffle cabinet. In other words, she will draw a government salary to fulfil ANC responsibilities, including monitoring and evaluating her colleagues’ performance.

This is both inappropriate and potentially unlawful. It blurs party-state lines, and we urge the president not to proceed with her appointment to the cabinet. She does not need to be in government to fulfil her party duties.

PETER BRUCE: An indecisive president in a lying partnership — what could possibly go wrong?

As Ramaphosa is unable to deliver almost anything because he depends on people who are themselves unable to deliver, there no clarity and thus no ...
