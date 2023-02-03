Ion told clients on Thursday its systems would not be fully operational until February 5, and the firm still has not been able to start several crucial recovery steps
As for diesel generators, keep them going day and night
I refer to your coverage of the electricity crisis, the latest article being about Outa contesting the Karpowership deal (“Outa wades into battle to sink powerships,” February 2).
It is a disgrace to get constant opposition to all reasonable steps proposed to end this crisis. I am part of the demographic traditionally assumed to be DA supporters, but it makes me furious to hear the responses to the reasonable steps proposed by energy minister Gwede Mantashe.
We look to Mantashe to solve the energy issues facing the country. As first steps he proposes using coal and getting in the Turkish company that apparently stands ready to help. For 20 years? Yes, I say, to both proposals.
To the naysayers, I say this: we will hold you responsible when the economy and our society collapse completely. Even Germany is firing up its coal-fired power plants. Would the critics rather have people starving? Civil insurrection? More crime?
Everyone should encourage Mantashe to get this done. State of disaster? Yes to that too, says this voter, if for no other reason than to control the crime that is spiralling out of control
As for diesel generators, keep them going day and night. The economic activity stimulated by R1m worth of diesel will generate R5m worth of extra taxes. Without electricity businesses slow down, and so does tax collection.
Every time I drive past the Ankerlig power station, I see it standing still. Get it going today! And to Outa I say, just get outa the way!
Manfred RuschCape Town
LETTER: Gwede Mantashe should be encouraged, not disparaged
