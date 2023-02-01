Economy

Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act

President cracks the whip and tells officials to speed up energy reform as calls to declare a state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction

BL Premium
01 February 2023 - 04:40 Hajra Omarjee and Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa rues the slow pace of implementing his 2022 plan to end power blackouts, cracking the whip on those he put in charge as calls to declare a ring-fenced state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction.

Faced with growing criticism and impatience over power blackouts, which undermine his economic revival strategies, Ramaphosa in July last year unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the energy sector...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.