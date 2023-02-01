Investors await chair Jerome Powell’s address to gauge the future direction of the US central bank
A drop in nuclear output forces the European country to switch from exporter to importer as gas consumption rises in tight energy markets
The former president says Arthur Fraser’s actions should be ‘applauded as exemplary leadership that is required under our constitution’
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The investments come from their personal funds and do not involve listed businesses that they helm such as JSW Steel and Bharti Airtel
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Surging invasion-fuelled manufacturing helps keep industry strong despite sanctions and other challenges
Celebrating with gusto the move of a player of undoubted potential to England’s second tier says much about how low our football has fallen
The domestic wine sector is utterly dependent on exports to balance its books
President Cyril Ramaphosa rues the slow pace of implementing his 2022 plan to end power blackouts, cracking the whip on those he put in charge as calls to declare a ring-fenced state of disaster over load-shedding gain traction.
Faced with growing criticism and impatience over power blackouts, which undermine his economic revival strategies, Ramaphosa in July last year unveiled a sweeping overhaul of the energy sector...
Ramaphosa reads his energy chiefs the riot act
