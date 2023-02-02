News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

The energy minister can’t dodge responsibility for failing to renew a licence that helps keep the lights on

02 February 2023 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Lesetja Kganyago

Lesetja Kganyago, even when he occasionally smiles, resembles one of those tough hombres from old Western movies. As governor of the Reserve Bank, protecting the nation’s currency, he has to be. He is assailed from many sides, especially by the financially illiterate who think the Bank can create riches by cleaning up the town as if QE is the OK Corral. In the face of more power cuts, the Bank made a brave move raising its repo rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.25%. It was less than expected, but keeps that other baddie, inflation, from taking over the town.

Gwede Mantashe.
Gwede Mantashe.

A bad week for Gwede Mantashe

Gwede Mantashe has been reminding anyone who would listen that he is not the minister responsible for Eskom. But he can’t dodge responsibility for failing to renew a licence that helps keep the lights on. A few days before Christmas an energy agreement between South Africa and the US on nuclear co-operation expired. Without it, Westinghouse, the US corporation, is not allowed to supply Koeberg with nuclear fuel. Was it just age, forgetfulness or neglect? Does Mantashe need his memory jogged that the mining cadastre deadline is this month — and that that is also his responsibility?

A good week for Andrea Johnson

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Cyril Ramaphosa

His criticism of sanctions imposed on Iran and Zimbabwe is alarming
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Ronald Lamola

The former ANC youth leaguer has been consistently effective as justice minister
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Decriminalising sex work can protect sex workers ...
News & Fox
2.
Getting a Covid booster shot is not as easy as it ...
News & Fox
3.
Economics: the lipstick effect
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox
5.
A focus on the needs of the public sector
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.