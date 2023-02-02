Jerome Powell warns that the US Fed expects to deliver a ‘couple’ more interest-rate hikes before it can pause
Is President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately creating a new state of disaster to get himself out of a political hole? He emerged from the ANC national executive lekgotla on Monday with news that the national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest decision-making body outside of its national conference, had agreed that the imposition of a state of disaster was the only way to end load-shedding.
The announcement coincided with a statement also calling for a state of disaster from the Black Business Council, “to allow for faster turnaround of key remedial actions”. In other words, painfully slow regulations and regulators, not politicians, are the problem. ..
PETER BRUCE: The state of disaster is ... a disaster
The move is not going to bring load-shedding to an end, and the president knows this
