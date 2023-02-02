Features

Will a state of disaster fix the ANC’s power crisis?

The ANC is looking to declare a state of disaster to fix a disaster of its own making. This may, at heart, be a cynical exercise to secure voter support ahead of 2024, but it’s still drawn widespread support

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

The national state of disaster proposed by the ANC lekgotla this weekend is no silver bullet. But will it jolt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration out of its lethargy in dealing with South Africa’s deepening power crisis? 

At the heart of the proposal — recommended to Ramaphosa and his team in the run-up to the meeting — is procurement and budgeting. The idea is that a less restrictive regulatory environment will free up the government to make, cost and implement decisions — and to do so fast...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.