Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
South African Tourism cannot fix potholes or supply electricity. What it can do is encourage people to consider South Africa as a place to visit
TymeBank is expanding its rapidly growing reach by partnering with TFG
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
The national state of disaster proposed by the ANC lekgotla this weekend is no silver bullet. But will it jolt President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration out of its lethargy in dealing with South Africa’s deepening power crisis?
At the heart of the proposal — recommended to Ramaphosa and his team in the run-up to the meeting — is procurement and budgeting. The idea is that a less restrictive regulatory environment will free up the government to make, cost and implement decisions — and to do so fast...
Will a state of disaster fix the ANC’s power crisis?
The ANC is looking to declare a state of disaster to fix a disaster of its own making. This may, at heart, be a cynical exercise to secure voter support ahead of 2024, but it’s still drawn widespread support
