Business Day TV speaks to Michelle Noth of 10X Investments
Thursday, February 2 2023
The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Haley’s 2024 presidential challenge, to be announced on February 15, will pit her against presumptive front-runner Donald Trump
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
Colossal’s de-extinction agenda already includes the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger
Lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it is taking the energy regulator to court over licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership. It wants to force the regulator to provide a “complete, unredacted record” of its decisions to award generation licences to the company.
Outa’s challenge is the latest of multiple legal battles lodged since March 2021 when Karpowership won the largest share of the government’s emergency power tender, getting approval for the provision of 1,200MW of power to the national grid...
Outa wades into battle to sink powerships
