Outa wades into battle to sink powerships

The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership

02 February 2023 - 05:04 Thando Maeko and Denene Erasmus

Lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it is taking the energy regulator to court over licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership. It wants to force the regulator to provide a “complete, unredacted record” of its decisions to award generation licences to the company.

Outa’s challenge is the latest of multiple legal battles lodged since March 2021 when Karpowership won the largest share of the government’s emergency power tender, getting approval for the provision of 1,200MW of power to the national grid...

