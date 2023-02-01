LETTER: NHI is SA’s path to universal health coverage

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Universal health coverage (UHC) as defined by the World Health Organisation “means that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. It includes the full range of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care”.
There is no “one size fits all” approach; every country has a different path to achieving UHC based on its unique needs, context and resources. For SA, National Health Insurance (NHI) is the chosen path.
It is intended that the NHI will use a single-payer model to finance healthcare costs. The NHI Fund will be the single payer and a strategic purchaser. It will purchase healthcare services from both private and public healthcare providers to deliver care to all South Africans regardless of socio-economic status.
All healthcare providers will be accredited through the same process to ensure standardised and quality health care in the public and private sectors. Through the NHI SA aims to address the inequity in access to health services, and prevent financial hardship people accessing health care.
The current challenges with the UK’s National Health Service have led to comments such as: “If the UK cannot get universal health coverage right, how will SA fare?” But the NHI is not modelled on the UK’s system. The two nations have different societies and hence cannot have the same approach to health care.
For instance, SA is one of the most unequal countries in the world with a Gini coefficient of 63, compared with the UK’s 35. In addition, the UK has an ageing population with different health needs than SA. An ageing population requires more costly healthcare interventions such as hip replacements, cancer treatment and frail care, compared with those of a younger population.
The disease profile in the two countries aren’t the same, and the range of health services provided would also differ. Both nations aim to achieve universal health coverage, but the systems to deliver this will be significantly different.
The NHI, after a wider health systems comparison with other countries and identifying what worked and what did not, will be context specific in serving the unique health needs of the people of SA.
Dr Vivien EsselPublic health medicine specialist
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: NHI is SA’s path to universal health coverage
Making comparisons with the UK’s National Health Service are pointless since that country’s healthcare needs are different to ours
Universal health coverage (UHC) as defined by the World Health Organisation “means that all people have access to the health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. It includes the full range of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care”.
There is no “one size fits all” approach; every country has a different path to achieving UHC based on its unique needs, context and resources. For SA, National Health Insurance (NHI) is the chosen path.
It is intended that the NHI will use a single-payer model to finance healthcare costs. The NHI Fund will be the single payer and a strategic purchaser. It will purchase healthcare services from both private and public healthcare providers to deliver care to all South Africans regardless of socio-economic status.
All healthcare providers will be accredited through the same process to ensure standardised and quality health care in the public and private sectors. Through the NHI SA aims to address the inequity in access to health services, and prevent financial hardship people accessing health care.
The current challenges with the UK’s National Health Service have led to comments such as: “If the UK cannot get universal health coverage right, how will SA fare?” But the NHI is not modelled on the UK’s system. The two nations have different societies and hence cannot have the same approach to health care.
For instance, SA is one of the most unequal countries in the world with a Gini coefficient of 63, compared with the UK’s 35. In addition, the UK has an ageing population with different health needs than SA. An ageing population requires more costly healthcare interventions such as hip replacements, cancer treatment and frail care, compared with those of a younger population.
The disease profile in the two countries aren’t the same, and the range of health services provided would also differ. Both nations aim to achieve universal health coverage, but the systems to deliver this will be significantly different.
The NHI, after a wider health systems comparison with other countries and identifying what worked and what did not, will be context specific in serving the unique health needs of the people of SA.
Dr Vivien Essel
Public health medicine specialist
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Why community health workers are ditching unions
LETTER: Why the NHI is important for rural healthcare
EDITORIAL: Health minister must intervene now to stop care catastrophe
LETTER: No health service without enough specialist nurses
These doctors want to work in rural hospitals. But there’s no money to hire them
WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?
Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla
South Africa set for health-care shake-up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.