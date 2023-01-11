Chris Griffith's mysterious and hasty departure from Gold Fields bodes ill for the miner after a clutch of resignations - and a raft of projects to crack on with
Ramaphosa is in a strong position, but still puts party ahead of the people
Doctors trained to work in rural areas are struggling to find work in far-flung areas because provincial health departments don’t have the money to pay them. Find out what could change this
It’s been a triumphant few days for Cyril Ramaphosa, who was hours away from resigning three weeks ago. Now that he has a free hand, will he finally do something?
The tourism sector in Mauritius has surpassed pre-Covid levels — and it’s not just due to South Africans fleeing blackouts and water shortages
WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?
Doctors trained specifically to work in rural areas are struggling to find work in far-flung areas because provincial health departments don’t have the money to pay them. Find out what could change this in this episode of Health Beat
Why these health workers are spending their lives in South Africa’s poorest villages
3 ways Covid sped up SA’s medicine approvals process — and how it can help the NHI
44 experts to design details of NHI scheme from January 2023
WATCH: How to get doctors to work outside cities
