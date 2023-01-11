News & Fox

WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?

Doctors trained specifically to work in rural areas are struggling to find work in far-flung areas because provincial health departments don’t have the money to pay them. Find out what could change this in this episode of Health Beat

11 January 2023 - 08:00 Mohale Moloi, Dylan Bush, Yolanda Mdzeke, Jessica Pitchford, Mia Malan and Ntuthuko Gumbi
Bethesda Hospital in Ubombo, a small village about four hours’ drive from Durban. Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
Bethesda Hospital in Ubombo, a small village about four hours’ drive from Durban. Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
  • There aren’t enough doctors working in South Africa’s rural areas. To fix this, the Umthombo Youth Development Foundation has trained hundreds of health workers, the majority of whom end up working in the country’s far-flung areas. 
  • Now, the project’s success is being undermined by hiring freezes as provincial health departments battle to balance a shrinking public purse and increasing salaries. 
  • In the fourth episode of Health Beat, Mia Malan asks the head of National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, whether the scheme could solve the problem.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter

