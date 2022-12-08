Features

South Africa set for health-care shake-up

From NHI to emigration, the headwinds facing health care in South Africa are driving a reconfiguration in the private sector. It’s likely to affect medical aid schemes and private hospital operators alike

08 December 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

It’s not just the uncertainty about National Health Insurance (NHI) that is weighing on South Africa’s health-care sector. The scourge of emigration is also taking a toll — particularly on listed hospital groups. 

Uncertainty in the sector is clear from private hospital stock prices: Netcare is down 10.8% since the beginning of 2022 and Life Healthcare has shed 28%. That’s against the FTSE/JSE all share index’s 0.8% gain...

