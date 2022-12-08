Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Bhekisisa spoke to three women who’ve become HIV prevention advocates in their communities. They also tell us how the CAB-LA injection has changed their lives
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
It’s not just the uncertainty about National Health Insurance (NHI) that is weighing on South Africa’s health-care sector. The scourge of emigration is also taking a toll — particularly on listed hospital groups.
Uncertainty in the sector is clear from private hospital stock prices: Netcare is down 10.8% since the beginning of 2022 and Life Healthcare has shed 28%. That’s against the FTSE/JSE all share index’s 0.8% gain...
South Africa set for health-care shake-up
From NHI to emigration, the headwinds facing health care in South Africa are driving a reconfiguration in the private sector. It’s likely to affect medical aid schemes and private hospital operators alike
