LETTER: Why the NHI is important for rural healthcare

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement
SA could use the loot it will recover to get the lights working again
The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
XBB.1.5 is now the most transmissible variant, and is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Rural communities represent a consequential part of the SA population. Seven of the nine provinces can be classified as rural. These rural communities still do not have access to quality healthcare.
People living in rural areas struggle to get equitable access to healthcare services. The maldistribution of healthcare workers between rural and urban, private and public, is a lived reality for these communities.
In 2015 about 70% of SA doctors worked in the private sector, which is largely based in urban areas. Quality healthcare requires access to multidisciplinary teams of healthcare workers.
The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) is a fund that will be purchasing healthcare services for the whole population. One of the key NHI features is the purchaser-provider split, which means the fund will be responsible for purchasing healthcare services from accredited healthcare providers.
The providers will be from public sector as we know it, and private providers. This will increase access for rural communities to much-needed resources that are in the private sector. The NHI seeks to provide healthcare services closest to where people live. The NHI fund as a strategic purchaser will not only purchase services from providers, but also medicines, laboratory services and radiological technology.
The contracting unit for public healthcare will be responsible for purchasing services in the districts. The district consists of a hospital that offers district level services, community health centres, clinics and healthcare providers. Well defined referral pathways will ensure patients receive the level of care they need at the appropriate facility.
Primary healthcare re-engineering has reinforced the building blocks for the district system through community healthcare workers, school health, district health management teams at district hospitals and the inclusion of private providers in public facilities. The NHI will ensure sustainable and equitable distribution of the healthcare workers needed to realise public healthcare re-engineering.
As a public health medicine specialist I support the NHI and its objectives to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans.
Dr Mahlatse RapholoVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Why the NHI is important for rural healthcare
NHI will ensure sustainable and equitable distribution of the healthcare workers needed to realise public healthcare re-engineering.
Rural communities represent a consequential part of the SA population. Seven of the nine provinces can be classified as rural. These rural communities still do not have access to quality healthcare.
People living in rural areas struggle to get equitable access to healthcare services. The maldistribution of healthcare workers between rural and urban, private and public, is a lived reality for these communities.
In 2015 about 70% of SA doctors worked in the private sector, which is largely based in urban areas. Quality healthcare requires access to multidisciplinary teams of healthcare workers.
The proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) is a fund that will be purchasing healthcare services for the whole population. One of the key NHI features is the purchaser-provider split, which means the fund will be responsible for purchasing healthcare services from accredited healthcare providers.
The providers will be from public sector as we know it, and private providers. This will increase access for rural communities to much-needed resources that are in the private sector. The NHI seeks to provide healthcare services closest to where people live. The NHI fund as a strategic purchaser will not only purchase services from providers, but also medicines, laboratory services and radiological technology.
The contracting unit for public healthcare will be responsible for purchasing services in the districts. The district consists of a hospital that offers district level services, community health centres, clinics and healthcare providers. Well defined referral pathways will ensure patients receive the level of care they need at the appropriate facility.
Primary healthcare re-engineering has reinforced the building blocks for the district system through community healthcare workers, school health, district health management teams at district hospitals and the inclusion of private providers in public facilities. The NHI will ensure sustainable and equitable distribution of the healthcare workers needed to realise public healthcare re-engineering.
As a public health medicine specialist I support the NHI and its objectives to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans.
Dr Mahlatse Rapholo
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Health minister must intervene now to stop care catastrophe
These doctors want to work in rural hospitals. But there’s no money to hire them
WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?
Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Health minister must intervene now to stop care catastrophe
These doctors want to work in rural hospitals. But there’s no money to hire them
WATCH: Can the NHI fix South Africa’s health budget blues?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.