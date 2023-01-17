Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No health service without enough specialist nurses

17 January 2023 - 15:08
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

That bureaucracy and regulatory confusion are stifling the training of specialist nurses in SA bodes ill for the planned National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme (“Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses”, January 16).

If implemented, the NHI will in effect monopolise management of all health care in the country. And, despite the best wishes of promoting a “developmental state” in SA, the last 10 years especially have shown glaring deficiencies across public sector administration and management.

The pure pragmatic case against the NHI is that the skills capacity does not exist to “manage” everyone’s varied health-care needs. The risk such a concentrated scheme of ministerial power poses to health-care professionals, in terms of state control and possible abuse of power, is great.

Wits professor of nursing Judith Bruce paints the outlook in stark terms: “We have a shortage of up to 62,000 nurses in all categories, and 50% of these shortages are in the professional nursing category. If the capacity to train is not increased, we will produce less than half the shortfall by 2030.”

These basic problems cannot be fixed by adding yet more layers of bureaucracy and state control, as the NHI will do. The solution lies in focusing on what can be (with limited resources) in the public sector, letting the private sector function and reducing the forest of regulations that make it harder for private sector players to innovate and lower costs.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Red tape chokes off supply of specialist nurses

Few nurses to start specialist training this year as crisis worsens for private and public hospitals
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Davos not a good place to be for an SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTON EBERHARD: Ministers have let Ramaphosa down ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Fix Gauteng’s township schools
Opinion / Letters
4.
MICHAEL AVERY: Gordhan and Mantashe’s conflicting ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why a jobs mandate for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla

National / Health

State of SA is falling apart, says former Sars executive Ivan Pillay

National

Ball in government’s court as unions await response over higher pay

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.