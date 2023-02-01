Sport / Rugby

Bok fixture list confirmed with six Tests before World Cup

01 February 2023 - 18:52 LIAM DEL CARME
Eben Etzebeth towers high in the Springboks' defeat to France at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in November 2022. The South Africans will open their Rugby World Cup defence in that stadium on September 10. Picture: Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Should the Springboks reach this year’s Rugby World Cup final, they would have played 13 Tests for a third consecutive year.

Their workload has been carefully managed as they go into the defence of the 2019 World Cup crown they won in Japan when they beat England in the final. .

The Springboks kick off their season against Australia in Pretoria in July in the opening round of the Rugby Championship before travelling to New Zealand for a July 15 clash at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue.

The Boks have not played in that country since 2019, when they drew 16-16. Their last two Tests there have been in Wellington and on both occasions the All Blacks failed to win.

The Springboks return to SA to wrap up their campaign against Los Pumas at Johannesburg’s Ellis Park on July 29.

They travel to Argentina in August for a World Cup warm-up match, followed by trips to Cardiff and London for clashes against Wales and New Zealand as they conclude their combat-related preparations.

The team will perform their final tune-up on French soil before dropping anchor in Toulon, their base for the initial part of the tournament.

SA launch their World Cup title defence on September 10 against Scotland in Marseille, followed by pool matches against Romania in Bordeaux on September 17, Ireland in Paris on September 23, and Tonga in Marseille on October 1.

The quarterfinals will be played on October 14 and 15, with the semifinals on October 20 and 21 and the final on October 28.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said his team enjoy fanatical support at Loftus in Pretoria and Ellis Park. “We are thrilled to start off a vital season for the team at these stadiums,” he said.

These Rugby Championship matches are going to be crucial as we look to get our World Cup season off to a good start. Playing against New Zealand away and Australia and Argentina on the highveld will be ideal for our preparation.

All three sides will enter the international spectacle in France among a handful of teams that will be considered potential contenders for the title, so we are expecting a thorough test throughout the campaign.”

SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said the match against the Pumas in Argentina ties in nicely with their World Cup preparations.

“Playing against Argentina in South America is unique as they have a passionate home crowd that brings the best out of their team. That environment will serve as good preparation, especially after getting a taste of the atmosphere we can expect at the international extravaganza in our match against France in Marseille last November.”

Nienaber said the national coaches have been hard at work planning for the international season, where they will look to build on an encouraging 2022.

Springbok 2023 fixtures

Rugby Championship:

Saturday July 8: Springboks vs Australia (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

Saturday July 15: Springboks vs New Zealand (venue TBC)

Saturday July 29: Springboks vs Argentina (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Saturday August 5: Springboks v Argentina (venue TBC)

Saturday August 19: Springboks vs Wales (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Friday August 25: SA vs New Zealand (Twickenham, London)

World Cup pool fixtures:

Sunday September 10: Springboks v Scotland (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Sunday September 17: Springboks v Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux)

Saturday September 23: Springboks v Ireland (Stade de France, Paris)

Sunday October 1: Springboks v Tonga (Stade Velodrome, Marseille)

Weekend of October 14-15: Quarterfinals

Weekend of October 21-22: Semifinals

Saturday October 28: Final

