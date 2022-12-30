National / Health

Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla

The backlog exists in the context of government wanting to introduce a system of national health insurance

30 December 2022 - 02:17 Linda Ensor

Health minister Joe Phaahla says it is “indisputable” that public hospitals need infrastructure maintenance and investment, the anticipated cost of which the health department has quantified at close to R200bn.

The dilapidated state of many public hospitals has frequently been highlighted...

