Health sector infrastructure backlog quantified at R200bn, says Phaahla

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Brazilian soccer legend was so skilful and intuitive he could play in every generation, says Manchester City manager
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
Health minister Joe Phaahla says it is “indisputable” that public hospitals need infrastructure maintenance and investment, the anticipated cost of which the health department has quantified at close to R200bn.
The dilapidated state of many public hospitals has frequently been highlighted...
