LETTER: ChatGPT has none of the artistry of Chris Thurman

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Celestial City will fight it out with seven rivals at Free State track and is drawn favourably
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
Thank you to Chris Thurman for giving carte blanche to slate what has been written in the most recent Half Art column (“AI art critic: ‘Hello dear human, welcome to the machine’,” January 27).
I assume the parts of the article that I detect to be predictable ChatGPT are not of his own writing. If they are, then what he has written is twak.
Firstly, all the bumf about “the arts are a uniquely human endeavour...” and “… bring our unique (favourite word) human perspective to the table” are clichés that a robot should be ashamed of.
Another ChatGPT special on offer is the questions, a plethora of such, all profoundly probing, of course. Five in a row, nogal: “But is that true... in a meaningful way?” When there is so much “On the one hand... on the other hand” going on in our society, ChatGPT has more than enough to go on.
And then the burning issue of art criticism, where Thurman meets his Maker, which tells him no human response to art can be considered worthy... big bad bias cancels it. ChatGPT again, playing the man, not the ball. It's the response, stupid, not the responder that brings meaning.
But the worst — and I am sure Thurman did not write this — is “AI has the potential to democratise the arts”. So, we shall be levelling the playing fields and giving more voices a chance to be heard (lovely stuff) singing “Glory be to Generic Art”, a hymn composed by ChatGPT to allow for originality to be achieved democratically.
And what artist wouldn’t want instant feedback to make his or her art more conformed to the zillion analyses that have been distilled just for moi?
Roger GrahamMeadowridge
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ChatGPT has none of the artistry of Chris Thurman
I assume the parts of the article that I detect to be predictable ChatGPT are not of his own writing. If they are, then what Thurman has written is twak
Thank you to Chris Thurman for giving carte blanche to slate what has been written in the most recent Half Art column (“AI art critic: ‘Hello dear human, welcome to the machine’,” January 27).
I assume the parts of the article that I detect to be predictable ChatGPT are not of his own writing. If they are, then what he has written is twak.
Firstly, all the bumf about “the arts are a uniquely human endeavour...” and “… bring our unique (favourite word) human perspective to the table” are clichés that a robot should be ashamed of.
Another ChatGPT special on offer is the questions, a plethora of such, all profoundly probing, of course. Five in a row, nogal: “But is that true... in a meaningful way?” When there is so much “On the one hand... on the other hand” going on in our society, ChatGPT has more than enough to go on.
And then the burning issue of art criticism, where Thurman meets his Maker, which tells him no human response to art can be considered worthy... big bad bias cancels it. ChatGPT again, playing the man, not the ball. It's the response, stupid, not the responder that brings meaning.
But the worst — and I am sure Thurman did not write this — is “AI has the potential to democratise the arts”. So, we shall be levelling the playing fields and giving more voices a chance to be heard (lovely stuff) singing “Glory be to Generic Art”, a hymn composed by ChatGPT to allow for originality to be achieved democratically.
And what artist wouldn’t want instant feedback to make his or her art more conformed to the zillion analyses that have been distilled just for moi?
Roger Graham
Meadowridge
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS THURMAN: AI art critic: ‘Hello dear human, welcome to the machine’
JOHAN STEYN: Content creators: let AI do the heavy lifting
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang profits hugely from ChatGPT’s popularity
AI is improving in leaps and bounds
DEON ROSSOUW: Can chatbots be ethical?
Beware of ChatGPT, say cybersecurity experts
JAMIE CARR: Alarms ring for writers, teachers
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Will 2023 be Google’s dark night of the soul?
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Bloodbath at big tech
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.