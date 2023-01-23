Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Beware of ChatGPT, say cybersecurity experts

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 20:59 Mudiwa Gavaza

As the world grapples with artificial intelligence (AI) systems becoming more powerful, highlighted by the rapid adoption and popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in just eight weeks, experts say the platform could be used by criminals to breach or attack organisations and individuals at an accelerated pace. 

ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by AI non-profit OpenAI in November 2022. It is capable of generating human-like text and has a range of applications including translation...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.