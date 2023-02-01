Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Shouldn’t current vehicles be declared ‘soon to be extinct’?

In a decade’s time, newly purchased cars will most likely have no resale value — surely that is a major consumer rights issue?

01 February 2023 - 17:37
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The global transition to clean energy dictates that internal combustion engines (ICEs) be replaced by electric vehicles (EVs) by about 2035 (“The million jobs conundrum when ICE is iced,” January 25).

California has already done so. SA has been powerless to reject the “just-energy-transition”-inspired shutdown of our coal power generation, which I suspect is among the many causes of our current load-shedding crisis.

Given this, the move to EVs is also unavoidable. What, then, is the resale value of our cars, trucks, buses and taxis? Is it fair for car brands to continue selling new ICE cars without a clear warning to buyers that in a decade’s time their newly purchased cars will most likely have no resale value? Surely this is a major consumer rights issue?

If one buys a new car or fleet of vehicles between now and 2035, the vehicles will have to be replaced thereafter with no resale value possible. Shouldn’t current vehicles be declared “soon to be extinct”? We, the people, deserve clarity from vehicle sellers and transport authorities.

Organisations such as Outa that represent taxpayer interests should also consider the future effect on taxpayers, should the department of transport offer a taxpayer-funded scrapping allowance for ICE vehicle owners in about 2035 to calm potential unrest from affected motorists. 

Hitesh Naran
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Beware the slippery slope of ‘energy ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Time to start thinking the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR AND JOHN FRASER: Feeble JSE should ...
Opinion
4.
MIREILLE WENGER: Port of Cape Town cries out for ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Carl, Carol or coal — not sure what ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Motor industry looks to various EV options amid hampering blackouts

Economy

ANJANI TRIVEDI: Focus on cutting emissions may have been Toyota CEO Toyoda’s ...

News

These were SA’s most popular cars of 2022

Life / Motoring

LETTER: ICE power far from over

Opinion / Letters

Tesla to inject $3.6bn into production of Semi truck and battery cells

Companies

Local crises impeding new vehicle sales growth, Toyota says

Economy

LANDIWE J MAHLANGU: The million jobs conundrum when ICE is iced

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.