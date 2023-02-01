LETTER: Shouldn’t current vehicles be declared ‘soon to be extinct’?

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
The global transition to clean energy dictates that internal combustion engines (ICEs) be replaced by electric vehicles (EVs) by about 2035 (“The million jobs conundrum when ICE is iced,” January 25).
California has already done so. SA has been powerless to reject the “just-energy-transition”-inspired shutdown of our coal power generation, which I suspect is among the many causes of our current load-shedding crisis.
Given this, the move to EVs is also unavoidable. What, then, is the resale value of our cars, trucks, buses and taxis? Is it fair for car brands to continue selling new ICE cars without a clear warning to buyers that in a decade’s time their newly purchased cars will most likely have no resale value? Surely this is a major consumer rights issue?
If one buys a new car or fleet of vehicles between now and 2035, the vehicles will have to be replaced thereafter with no resale value possible. Shouldn’t current vehicles be declared “soon to be extinct”? We, the people, deserve clarity from vehicle sellers and transport authorities.
Organisations such as Outa that represent taxpayer interests should also consider the future effect on taxpayers, should the department of transport offer a taxpayer-funded scrapping allowance for ICE vehicle owners in about 2035 to calm potential unrest from affected motorists.
Hitesh NaranJohannesburg
