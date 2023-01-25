Opinion / Columnists

State of the Smart

JOHAN STEYN: Content creators: let AI do the heavy lifting

ChatGPT should not be considered a threat to the creative process

25 January 2023 - 05:00 Johan Steyn

By now you may be tired of reading about OpenAI’s revolutionary model for language generation, ChatGPT. It has taken the world by storm as reviews, commentary, training and demonstrations are filling the virtual airwaves. 

At first glance, I was not very impressed. I wrote in this paper in December about the flaws I noticed when using the platform (“ChatGPT: Robots are not ready to take over the world (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/opinion/columnists/2022-12-22-johan-steyn-chatgpt-robots-are-not-ready-to-take-over-the-world/)”, December 22). Millions of people are using the platform and like all platforms that are artificially intelligent, it learns from these user interactions and keeps getting better. ..

