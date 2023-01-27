Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: AI art critic: ‘Hello dear human, welcome to the machine’

There’s something undeniably unsettling about the idea of machines as interpreters of the arts

27 January 2023 - 05:00 Chris Thurman

Last week I started a playful experiment: testing the ability of Business Day readers to discern the difference between Chris Thurman’s writing “voice” and a bot-columnist whose words are produced by artificial intelligence (AI). This week we continue the experiment.  

Say you are a sentient being (human, midforties, white, male) who writes a regular arts column for SA’s best daily news and business publication. You’ve spent years honing your craft, cultivating a discerning eye and a sharp pen. But now, you find yourself wondering: what will happen when machines such as ChatGPT become better at writing about art than you are? Is this the beginning of the end for your profession?..

