Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Will 2023 be Google’s dark night of the soul?

The company has delayed bonus payouts and will be cutting 12,000 jobs

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 05:06

In the early heydays of the web there was one company that went to some lengths to show how different it was, as an employer specifically and in its general way of working. From its bright, colourful logo to its young executives, it worked at being perceived as fun, positive, progressive.

You probably know what I’m talking about already, but here’s another hint: it made foosball tables and M&M buffets synonymous with tech headquarters; it’s the company that famously championed free catering, on-site gyms and laundry services for its (young, primarily single male) workforce, things that meant keeping staff happy and — crucially — at their desks for longer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.