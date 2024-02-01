PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa fumbles his ‘regime change’ conspiracy
Understandably he wants to leverage the ICJ win, but he is not entitled to make Jews feel unsafe in SA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has begun to channel what might be his inner Thabo Mbeki in the wake of SA’s successful challenge to Israel’s war in Gaza. At the end of a two-day ANC meeting this week he warned that in the wake of the SA case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague last week some of Israel’s allies might seek “regime change” here in revenge.
“We are aware there will be systematic fightback campaigns and I say this so that we are aware of it,” he intoned. “There will be no doubt that these forces will do anything in their power to prevent SA from concluding their case on the merits of the matter. The fightback may focus on our domestic politics and our electoral outcomes in order to pursue a regime change agenda.”..
