Ramaphosa expects fightback over genocide case against Israel
President tells ANC lekgotla after SA’s success its detractors could incite regime change
30 January 2024 - 20:49
The ANC expects political and economic fightback campaigns, including incitement of regime change in SA, after the government’s successful case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel over the Gaza conflict, President Cyril Ramaphosa says.
The ICJ ruling has thrust SA into the geopolitical spotlight from Israel and its allies, including the US, France and Germany. Israel and its allies have condemned SA for approaching the court, which handed down its ruling last Friday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.