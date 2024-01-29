EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism
29 January 2024 - 05:00
In understanding Friday’s judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on SA’s case against Israel, it is important to distinguish between what the court actually ruled and the spin from the ANC and the government.
The latter have hailed their victory in bringing genocide charges against Israel for its attacks on Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. But it was a tempered victory in a nuanced judgment by the ICJ. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.