Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: The good amid the spin and cynicism

In understanding Friday’s judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on SA’s case against Israel, it is important to distinguish between what the court actually ruled and the spin from the ANC and the government.

The latter have hailed their victory in bringing genocide charges against Israel for its attacks on Hamas and Palestinians in Gaza. But it was a tempered victory in a nuanced judgment by the ICJ. ..