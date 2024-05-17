JSE slips after hawkish US Fed comments weigh on sentiment
Several Fed officials said on Thursday that the central bank should keep interest rates high for longer
17 May 2024 - 11:47
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve officials poured cold water on the recent rally.
Investors eager for the Fed to cut interest rates instead heard a chorus of voices calling for patience. Several Fed officials said on Thursday that the central bank should keep interest rates high for longer, as policymakers await more evidence that inflation is easing. ..
