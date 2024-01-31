Lamola denounces claims of anti-Semitism in SA

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola addresses the media near the International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, on January 12. Picture: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS
There’s no anti-Semitism whatsoever in SA, justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has told the BBC in an interview.
“In SA, there is no threat or harm whatsoever to Jewish people,” he said in response to a question about claims of rising anti-Semitism following the government’s case of genocide in Gaza against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
On Friday, the court made six orders against Israel in SA’s application accusing the Jewish state of violating the Genocide Convention. SA said thousands of civilians have died because of Israeli military operations in Gaza since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.
Lamola, in the interview on BBC, was questioned about the anti-Semitism claims made in an article published by the SA Jewish Report written by Howard Sackstein.
“For Jews, this country no longer feels like a safe space or ‘home’. The government has been captured by radical Islamists and their sympathisers,” Sackstein wrote.
Lamola said there is no evidence to substantiate allegations of anti-Semitism.
“It’s a very unfortunate statement not backed by any facts, just a figment of his own imagination. As you have seen in the court papers, our case is not against the Jewish people. It is against the Zionist state of Israel, against military operations that they are maiming and killing the Palestinian group in Gaza,” Lamola said.
“In SA, there is no threat and harm whatsoever to Jewish people. They continue to participate in all forms of social life. As you speak to me now, nothing has happened to him, or any Jewish community, based on their creed, sex or religion.”
SA’s aim in the case was to fight for a ceasefire in Gaza, Lamola said, as civilian fatalities continue to rise, claiming more than 25,000 lives.
“There is no such [rise in anti-Semitism complaints]. As I am speaking to you today, the president in his weekly newsletter stated very clearly our action is not anti-Semitism. There is no anti-Semitism against Jewish people in South Africa.”
Lamola denounces claims of anti-Semitism in SA
Writer Howard Sackstein claims the SA government has been captured by radical Islamists

