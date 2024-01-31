National Iran is not funding SA, says Naledi Pandor International relations & co-operation minister says Iran did not pay for SA's case against Israel over its conflict in Gaza B L Premium

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the government has not received any funding from Iran in its pursuit of genocide charges against Israel over the Gaza conflict.

The minister said on Wednesday such claims were part of a fightback campaign against SA for having brought the charges to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). ..