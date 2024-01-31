News & Fox

PODCAST: And now for something all too familiar

Peter Bruce talks to trade and industry expert Donald MacKay on why are our grand master plans failing. Is it just a case of good policies being smothered by a state unable to implement them? Or is it plain bad policy?

31 January 2024 - 10:12
Peter Bruce talks to trade and industry expert Donald MacKay in this first edition of Podcasts From the Edge for 2024.

Why are our grand master plans failing? Because we’re trying to pick winners, says MacKay, and where you make winners in a market economy, there’ll also be losers.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal – just two years ago the centrepiece of the ANC government’s promised new reindustrialisation dream, founded on localisation – has announced it is shutting down half its business.

At the department of trade, industry & competition, the process of creating or extending or rebating import duties is now almost completely off the rails and no longer trusted by business.

Is it a case of good policies being smothered by a state unable to implement them? Or is it plain bad policy? Listen to hear the answer …

