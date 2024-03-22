National

Gordhan, committee chair in war of words over failed Takatso-SAA deal

Speaker to refer cancelled purchase of 51% stake to SIU ‘to ensure accountability and transparency’

22 March 2024 - 05:00
by Linda Ensor

As parliament heads towards closure ahead of the general election, the relationship between outgoing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the chair of parliament’s public enterprise committee, Khaya Magaxa, has deteriorated.  

This comes after the committee decided on Wednesday to request the speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to refer the now cancelled Takatso consortium’s purchase of a 51% stake in SAA to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigation “to ensure accountability and transparency”. ..

