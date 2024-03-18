EDITORIAL: SAA’s turbulent journey to nowhere
Fate of airline hangs in balance after termination of strategic equity partnership
18 March 2024 - 05:00
In a dramatic twist that can only be scripted in the murky theatre of SA politics, the much-vaunted privatisation of SAA has hit an air pocket.
The strategic equity partnership with a group of black investors, Takatso, once hailed as a cornerstone of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda, has been abruptly terminated. Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s announcement last week is more than a corporate setback, it is a sobering reality check on our privatisation aspirations...
