We definitely had the funds for SAA, says Takatso chair
Mahloele rejects talk that the consortium was struggling to raise the R3bn finance required for a 49% stake
17 March 2024 - 07:43
Takatso consortium chair Tshepo Mahloele has insisted the group would have been able to inject R3bn into SAA as promised when it was selected as the airline’s strategic equity partner, despite talk that it was struggling to raise the funds.
“From the beginning we always had commitment to put money into this thing. We always said this was going to come from Takatso and whatever other sources we were going to get to do that. And we were very comfortable that we would have met that,” Mahloele said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.