JOHN LAMOLA: SAA continues its recovery and growth journey
Termination of Takatso deal has not compromised airline’s finances or operational plans
18 March 2024 - 05:00
As the only SA airline with an extensive network of long-haul and intercontinental routes, SAA has a wide range of local and international stakeholders.
Since we restarted operations in September 2021 we have had staff in more than 12 countries, are attracting customers from a wide variety of geographies, and deal with suppliers and financial counterparties from multiple jurisdictions. Besides, as the flag carrier, SAA is a national brand that is close to citizens’ hearts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.