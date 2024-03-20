EDITORIAL: Fasten your seat belts, taxpayers
So what’s the destination now for SAA?
Will SAA ever be a commercially viable airline again? It’s the question on everyone’s lips after public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced last week that the deal with the Takatso Consortium, led by infrastructure company Harith, had been “terminated” after three years on the boil, in an apparent dispute over price.
When Takatso first emerged as a 51% buyer in July 2021, South Africa breathed a sigh of relief — the basket case that was the national airline, which had been majestically mismanaged and bluntly bent to the will of the most malevolent elements in the ANC, would finally stop suckling on the national teat, people thought. ..
