More state funding on the cards for Denel, says Pravin Gordhan
The public enterprises minister backs the company’s ‘huge potential’
11 March 2024 - 05:00
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the government will do everything possible to ensure arms manufacturer Denel does not collapse.
Amid a financial crisis in recent years, after the period of state capture, the state-owned enterprise (SOE) has struggled to pay salaries. Denel has received about R9bn in bailouts since 2019 but has continued to record losses, R463m in the nine months to December, according to Treasury data supplied to parliament last month...
